Rajratan Global Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 75.89 crore, up 31.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.89 crore in December 2018 up 31.2% from Rs. 57.84 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2018 up 99.81% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.20 crore in December 2018 up 54.84% from Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2017.

Rajratan Global EPS has increased to Rs. 8.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.01 in December 2017.

Rajratan Global shares closed at 726.25 on January 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given -3.99% returns over the last 6 months and 4.26% over the last 12 months.