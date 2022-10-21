 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rajratan Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 224.56 crore, down 6.89% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:38 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rajratan Global Wire are:

Net Sales at Rs 224.56 crore in September 2022 down 6.89% from Rs. 241.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.31 crore in September 2022 down 28.52% from Rs. 32.61 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.66 crore in September 2022 down 22.77% from Rs. 51.35 crore in September 2021.

Rajratan Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 32.11 in September 2021.

Rajratan Global shares closed at 1,234.05 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 109.98% returns over the last 6 months and 177.64% over the last 12 months.

Rajratan Global Wire
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 224.56 251.43 241.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 224.56 251.43 241.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 140.18 158.89 130.65
Purchase of Traded Goods -0.67 0.86 4.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.43 -10.42 8.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.19 9.24 8.05
Depreciation 4.31 4.28 3.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.75 40.15 39.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.37 48.43 46.81
Other Income 1.98 1.41 0.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.35 49.84 47.48
Interest 4.26 4.13 3.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.09 45.71 43.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.09 45.71 43.61
Tax 7.78 11.17 11.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.31 34.54 32.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.31 34.54 32.61
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 23.31 34.54 32.61
Equity Share Capital 10.15 10.15 10.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.59 6.80 32.11
Diluted EPS 4.59 6.80 32.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.59 6.80 32.11
Diluted EPS 4.59 6.80 32.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
