Rajratan Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 224.56 crore, down 6.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 224.56 crore in September 2022 down 6.89% from Rs. 241.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.31 crore in September 2022 down 28.52% from Rs. 32.61 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.66 crore in September 2022 down 22.77% from Rs. 51.35 crore in September 2021.

Rajratan Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 32.11 in September 2021.

Rajratan Global shares closed at 897.85 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.73% returns over the last 6 months and 86.82% over the last 12 months.