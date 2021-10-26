Rajratan Global Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 241.17 crore, up 73.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 241.17 crore in September 2021 up 73.48% from Rs. 139.02 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.61 crore in September 2021 up 140.84% from Rs. 13.54 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.35 crore in September 2021 up 102.24% from Rs. 25.39 crore in September 2020.

Rajratan Global EPS has increased to Rs. 32.11 in September 2021 from Rs. 13.33 in September 2020.

Rajratan Global shares closed at 2,402.95 on October 25, 2021 (NSE)