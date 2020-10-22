172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|rajratan-global-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-139-02-crore-up-15-45-y-o-y-5997011.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajratan Global Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 139.02 crore, up 15.45% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rajratan Global Wire are:

Net Sales at Rs 139.02 crore in September 2020 up 15.45% from Rs. 120.42 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.54 crore in September 2020 up 39.85% from Rs. 9.68 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.39 crore in September 2020 up 32.93% from Rs. 19.10 crore in September 2019.

Rajratan Global EPS has increased to Rs. 13.33 in September 2020 from Rs. 9.53 in September 2019.

Rajratan Global shares closed at 346.35 on October 21, 2020 (NSE)

Rajratan Global Wire
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations139.0264.65120.42
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations139.0264.65120.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials81.8037.8072.26
Purchase of Traded Goods----4.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.181.08-3.32
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.596.256.59
Depreciation3.473.442.94
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses23.7211.7622.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.264.3215.58
Other Income-0.340.710.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.925.0316.16
Interest3.173.023.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.752.0112.49
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax18.752.0112.49
Tax5.210.362.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.541.659.68
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.541.659.68
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.541.659.68
Equity Share Capital10.1510.1510.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.331.629.53
Diluted EPS13.331.629.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.331.629.53
Diluted EPS13.331.629.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 22, 2020 09:22 am

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Rajratan Global #Rajratan Global Wire #Results

