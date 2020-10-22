Rajratan Global Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 139.02 crore, up 15.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.02 crore in September 2020 up 15.45% from Rs. 120.42 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.54 crore in September 2020 up 39.85% from Rs. 9.68 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.39 crore in September 2020 up 32.93% from Rs. 19.10 crore in September 2019.

Rajratan Global EPS has increased to Rs. 13.33 in September 2020 from Rs. 9.53 in September 2019.

Rajratan Global shares closed at 346.35 on October 21, 2020 (NSE)