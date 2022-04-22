English
    Rajratan Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 247.57 crore, up 34.81% Y-o-Y

    April 22, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rajratan Global Wire are:

    Net Sales at Rs 247.57 crore in March 2022 up 34.81% from Rs. 183.65 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.03 crore in March 2022 up 59.54% from Rs. 23.21 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.27 crore in March 2022 up 46.23% from Rs. 33.01 crore in March 2021.

    Rajratan Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 22.86 in March 2021.

    Rajratan Global shares closed at 600.00 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.56% returns over the last 6 months and 254.95% over the last 12 months.

    Rajratan Global Wire
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations247.57221.83183.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations247.57221.83183.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials146.16141.52109.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods----2.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.03-11.503.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.878.077.91
    Depreciation3.993.963.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.9636.4027.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.5643.3828.82
    Other Income0.720.520.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.2843.9029.41
    Interest4.033.873.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.2540.0325.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.2540.0325.57
    Tax3.227.262.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.0332.7723.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.0332.7723.21
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates37.0332.7723.21
    Equity Share Capital10.1510.1510.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.2932.2722.86
    Diluted EPS7.2932.2722.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.2932.2722.86
    Diluted EPS7.2932.2722.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



