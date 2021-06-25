Rajratan Global Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 183.65 crore, up 47.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.65 crore in March 2021 up 47.33% from Rs. 124.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.21 crore in March 2021 up 282.37% from Rs. 6.07 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.01 crore in March 2021 up 115.05% from Rs. 15.35 crore in March 2020.

Rajratan Global EPS has increased to Rs. 22.86 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.98 in March 2020.

Rajratan Global shares closed at 1,267.50 on June 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 194.77% returns over the last 6 months and 476.66% over the last 12 months.