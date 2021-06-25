MARKET NEWS

Rajratan Global Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 183.65 crore, up 47.33% Y-o-Y

June 25, 2021 / 12:58 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rajratan Global Wire are:

Net Sales at Rs 183.65 crore in March 2021 up 47.33% from Rs. 124.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.21 crore in March 2021 up 282.37% from Rs. 6.07 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.01 crore in March 2021 up 115.05% from Rs. 15.35 crore in March 2020.

Rajratan Global EPS has increased to Rs. 22.86 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.98 in March 2020.

Rajratan Global shares closed at 1,267.50 on June 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 194.77% returns over the last 6 months and 476.66% over the last 12 months.

Rajratan Global Wire
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations183.65159.22124.65
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations183.65159.22124.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials109.0295.4870.68
Purchase of Traded Goods2.734.030.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.640.036.53
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.917.356.77
Depreciation3.603.593.31
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses27.9326.1324.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.8222.6112.80
Other Income0.590.67-0.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.4123.2812.04
Interest3.843.363.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.5719.928.65
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax25.5719.928.65
Tax2.365.192.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.2114.736.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.2114.736.07
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.2114.736.07
Equity Share Capital10.1510.1510.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.8614.515.98
Diluted EPS22.8614.515.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.8614.515.98
Diluted EPS22.8614.515.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Rajratan Global #Rajratan Global Wire #Results
first published: Jun 25, 2021 12:55 pm

