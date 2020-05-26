Rajratan Global Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 124.65 crore, down 3.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.65 crore in March 2020 down 3.32% from Rs. 128.93 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.07 crore in March 2020 down 22.87% from Rs. 7.87 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.35 crore in March 2020 down 2.6% from Rs. 15.76 crore in March 2019.

Rajratan Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.98 in March 2020 from Rs. 18.08 in March 2019.

Rajratan Global shares closed at 185.95 on May 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given -39.59% returns over the last 6 months and -42.20% over the last 12 months.