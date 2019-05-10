App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 10, 2019 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajratan Global Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 128.93 crore, up 27.82% Y-o-Y

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rajratan Global Wire are:

Net Sales at Rs 128.93 crore in March 2019 up 27.82% from Rs. 100.87 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.87 crore in March 2019 up 34.63% from Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.76 crore in March 2019 up 29.18% from Rs. 12.20 crore in March 2018.

Rajratan Global EPS has increased to Rs. 18.08 in March 2019 from Rs. 13.43 in March 2018.

Rajratan Global shares closed at 694.35 on May 09, 2019 (BSE) and has given -1.86% returns over the last 6 months and 20.59% over the last 12 months.

Rajratan Global Wire
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 128.93 120.71 100.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 128.93 120.71 100.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 80.51 85.33 66.53
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.35 5.57 0.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.91 -8.53 -0.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.54 5.90 4.95
Depreciation 2.53 2.29 2.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.97 21.42 19.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.11 8.72 8.61
Other Income 1.12 0.10 1.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.23 8.82 10.14
Interest 2.85 3.59 1.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.39 5.23 8.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.39 5.23 8.27
Tax 1.99 0.70 2.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.39 4.53 5.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.52 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.87 4.53 5.85
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.87 4.53 5.85
Equity Share Capital 4.35 4.35 4.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.08 10.41 13.43
Diluted EPS 18.08 10.41 13.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.08 10.41 13.43
Diluted EPS 18.08 10.41 13.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 10, 2019 03:47 pm

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Rajratan Global #Rajratan Global Wire #Results

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY 2) Movie Review: Tiger Shroff and Ananya P ...

Happy Birthday Ira Khan: Dad Aamir Khan shares an adorable post but he ...

Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani enjoy a bike ride on the ...

Priyanka Chopra reveals the story behind Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner ...

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s fourth baby is on the way as their s ...

Kangana Ranaut speaks up on Hrithik Roshan's move of shifting Super 30 ...

Akshay Kumar’s claim of 'not visiting Canada in the last 7 years’ ...

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: Here's what Soni Razdan has to say on the B ...

Sunny Deol in a fix! Sikh delegation lodges complaint against the BJP ...

Asus ZenFone 6 to Feature Snapdragon 855, 5,000mAh Battery, 48-Megapix ...

PUBG Mobile Developer Tencent Launches Game For Peace in China, Become ...

Thank You for Being More of a Friend than a Colleague, Says Akshay Kum ...

Mahesh Babu Shines With 25th Release As Maharshi Becomes Biggest Opene ...

Modi Hammers Congress ‘Mentality’ After Pitroda Dismisses 1984 Rio ...

Tough Love: Avicii's Posthumous Song Featuring Sounds From India Relea ...

BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2019: Odisha Board to Announce 10th Matric ...

RBSE 12th Result 2019: Rajasthan Board Likely to Declare Class 12 Resu ...

TS SSC Result 2019: Telangana Board to Announce Class 10 Results on Ma ...

India inflation likely crept up to six-month high in April

Supreme Court gives time till August 15 to resolve Ayodhya row

Trump's tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods takes effect

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower for eighth day, down 4% for the week, ...

Citi's Buiter on Trump's tariff hike threat: 'Don’t think the US is ...

SIP flows likely to remain strong, focus on companies run by good mana ...

Buy HDFC Bank & sell IOC, M&M, says stock expert Rahul Mohindar

Opposition steps up alliance efforts after Ram Madhav cast doubts over ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: 'Don't know or don't care!' Delay frustra ...

Student of the Year 2 movie review: Tiger's acting or plot clichés ...

Cyclone Fani survivors: As Bhubaneswar struggles to rise to its feet, ...

SBI reports Rs 838 cr net profit in March quarter as bad loans decline ...

With spectre of European Super League looming, Champions League season ...

Opium cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh: Tracing impact of tradition an ...

In the photographs of Hyderabad's Nizams, a documentation of sartorial ...

Sacred Games season 2 poster, National Geographic mag cover get shot o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.