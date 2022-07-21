Rajratan Global Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.43 crore, up 37.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 251.43 crore in June 2022 up 37.93% from Rs. 182.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.54 crore in June 2022 up 57.57% from Rs. 21.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.12 crore in June 2022 up 49.88% from Rs. 36.11 crore in June 2021.

Rajratan Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.80 in June 2022 from Rs. 21.58 in June 2021.

Rajratan Global shares closed at 811.40 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 54.28% returns over the last 6 months and 128.13% over the last 12 months.