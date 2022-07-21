 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rajratan Global Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.43 crore, up 37.93% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 10:22 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rajratan Global Wire are:

Net Sales at Rs 251.43 crore in June 2022 up 37.93% from Rs. 182.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.54 crore in June 2022 up 57.57% from Rs. 21.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.12 crore in June 2022 up 49.88% from Rs. 36.11 crore in June 2021.

Rajratan Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.80 in June 2022 from Rs. 21.58 in June 2021.

Rajratan Global shares closed at 811.40 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 54.28% returns over the last 6 months and 128.13% over the last 12 months.

Rajratan Global Wire
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 251.43 247.57 182.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 251.43 247.57 182.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 158.89 146.16 120.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.86 -- 5.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.42 8.03 -16.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.24 8.87 7.70
Depreciation 4.28 3.99 3.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.15 36.96 29.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.43 43.56 32.32
Other Income 1.41 0.72 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.84 44.28 32.41
Interest 4.13 4.03 3.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 45.71 40.25 28.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 45.71 40.25 28.75
Tax 11.17 3.22 6.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.54 37.03 21.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.54 37.03 21.92
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 34.54 37.03 21.92
Equity Share Capital 10.15 10.15 10.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.80 7.29 21.58
Diluted EPS 6.80 7.29 21.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.80 7.29 21.58
Diluted EPS 6.80 7.29 21.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 21, 2022 10:11 pm
