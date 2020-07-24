Rajratan Global Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 64.65 crore, down 50.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.65 crore in June 2020 down 50.39% from Rs. 130.33 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2020 down 83.24% from Rs. 9.85 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.47 crore in June 2020 down 55.72% from Rs. 19.13 crore in June 2019.

Rajratan Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.62 in June 2020 from Rs. 22.63 in June 2019.

Rajratan Global shares closed at 251.15 on July 23, 2020 (NSE)