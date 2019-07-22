Rajratan Global Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 130.33 crore, up 6.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.33 crore in June 2019 up 6.15% from Rs. 122.77 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.85 crore in June 2019 up 16.83% from Rs. 8.43 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.13 crore in June 2019 up 20.69% from Rs. 15.85 crore in June 2018.

Rajratan Global EPS has increased to Rs. 22.63 in June 2019 from Rs. 19.37 in June 2018.

Rajratan Global shares closed at 885.45 on July 19, 2019 (BSE) and has given 23.18% returns over the last 6 months and 26.50% over the last 12 months.