Rajratan Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.95 crore, down 9.86% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 199.95 224.56 221.83 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 199.95 224.56 221.83 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 123.98 140.18 141.52 Purchase of Traded Goods -0.19 -0.67 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.74 0.43 -11.50 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 9.33 9.19 8.07 Depreciation 4.64 4.31 3.96 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 33.81 37.75 36.40 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.12 33.37 43.38 Other Income -0.92 1.98 0.52 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.20 35.35 43.90 Interest 4.45 4.26 3.87 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.75 31.09 40.03 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 27.75 31.09 40.03 Tax 5.75 7.78 7.26 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.00 23.31 32.77 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.00 23.31 32.77 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.00 23.31 32.77 Equity Share Capital 10.15 10.15 10.15 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.33 4.59 32.27 Diluted EPS 4.33 4.59 32.27 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.33 4.59 32.27 Diluted EPS 4.33 4.59 32.27 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited