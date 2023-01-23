Rajratan Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.95 crore, down 9.86% Y-o-Y
January 23, 2023 / 10:51 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rajratan Global Wire are:Net Sales at Rs 199.95 crore in December 2022 down 9.86% from Rs. 221.83 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.00 crore in December 2022 down 32.87% from Rs. 32.77 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.84 crore in December 2022 down 23.03% from Rs. 47.86 crore in December 2021.
Rajratan Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 32.27 in December 2021.
|Rajratan Global shares closed at 821.90 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.36% returns over the last 6 months and 64.50% over the last 12 months.
|Rajratan Global Wire
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|199.95
|224.56
|221.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|199.95
|224.56
|221.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|123.98
|140.18
|141.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.19
|-0.67
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.74
|0.43
|-11.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.33
|9.19
|8.07
|Depreciation
|4.64
|4.31
|3.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.81
|37.75
|36.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.12
|33.37
|43.38
|Other Income
|-0.92
|1.98
|0.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|32.20
|35.35
|43.90
|Interest
|4.45
|4.26
|3.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|27.75
|31.09
|40.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|27.75
|31.09
|40.03
|Tax
|5.75
|7.78
|7.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|22.00
|23.31
|32.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|22.00
|23.31
|32.77
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|22.00
|23.31
|32.77
|Equity Share Capital
|10.15
|10.15
|10.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.33
|4.59
|32.27
|Diluted EPS
|4.33
|4.59
|32.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.33
|4.59
|32.27
|Diluted EPS
|4.33
|4.59
|32.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited