Rajratan Global Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 221.83 crore, up 39.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 221.83 crore in December 2021 up 39.32% from Rs. 159.22 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.77 crore in December 2021 up 122.47% from Rs. 14.73 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.86 crore in December 2021 up 78.12% from Rs. 26.87 crore in December 2020.

Rajratan Global EPS has increased to Rs. 32.27 in December 2021 from Rs. 14.51 in December 2020.

Rajratan Global shares closed at 2,714.15 on January 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.27% returns over the last 6 months and 500.01% over the last 12 months.