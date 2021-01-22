Rajratan Global Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 159.22 crore, up 51.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.22 crore in December 2020 up 51.9% from Rs. 104.82 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.73 crore in December 2020 up 97.84% from Rs. 7.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.87 crore in December 2020 up 72.24% from Rs. 15.60 crore in December 2019.

Rajratan Global EPS has increased to Rs. 14.51 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.33 in December 2019.

Rajratan Global shares closed at 500.30 on January 21, 2021 (BSE) and has given 99.68% returns over the last 6 months and 56.49% over the last 12 months.