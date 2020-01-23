Rajratan Global Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 104.82 crore, down 13.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.82 crore in December 2019 down 13.16% from Rs. 120.71 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.45 crore in December 2019 up 64.28% from Rs. 4.53 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.60 crore in December 2019 up 40.41% from Rs. 11.11 crore in December 2018.

Rajratan Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.33 in December 2019 from Rs. 10.41 in December 2018.

Rajratan Global shares closed at 319.70 on January 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given -12.43% returns over the last 6 months and 2.71% over the last 12 months.