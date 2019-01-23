Rajratan Global Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 120.71 crore, Up 38.76% Y-o-Y.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rajratan Global Wire are: Net Sales at Rs 120.71 crore in December 2018 Up 38.76% from Rs. 86.99 crore in December 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.53 crore in December 2018 Up 134.44% from Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.11 crore in December 2018 Up 68.59% from Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2017. Rajratan Global EPS has Increased to Rs. 10.41 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.44 in December 2017. Rajratan Global shares closed at 726.25 on January 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given -3.99% returns over the last 6 months and 4.26% over the last 12 months. Rajratan Global Wire Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 120.71 120.47 86.99 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 120.71 120.47 86.99 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 85.33 83.31 55.29 Purchase of Traded Goods 5.57 4.08 0.77 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.53 -5.22 2.97 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.90 5.68 5.64 Depreciation 2.29 2.24 1.90 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 21.42 21.42 17.17 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.72 8.97 3.25 Other Income 0.10 0.17 1.45 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.82 9.14 4.69 Interest 3.59 1.24 2.08 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.23 7.90 2.61 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 5.23 7.90 2.61 Tax 0.70 2.02 0.68 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.53 5.88 1.93 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.53 5.88 1.93 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.53 5.88 1.93 Equity Share Capital 4.35 4.35 4.35 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.41 13.51 4.44 Diluted EPS 10.41 13.51 4.44 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.41 13.51 4.44 Diluted EPS 10.41 13.51 4.44 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jan 23, 2019 01:15 pm