Rajputana Inves Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajputana Investment and Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 118.9% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.
Rajputana Inves shares closed at 18.15 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 32.97% returns over the last 12 months.
|
|Rajputana Investment and Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.23
|0.06
|--
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.23
|0.06
|--
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.10
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.12
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|-0.16
|-0.06
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.07
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.09
|0.02
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.09
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|-0.09
|0.02
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|-0.09
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|-0.09
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|3.08
|3.08
|3.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-2.87
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-2.87
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-2.87
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-2.87
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited