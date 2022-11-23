 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Rajputana Inves Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajputana Investment and Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 118.9% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Rajputana Inves shares closed at 18.15 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 32.97% returns over the last 12 months.

Rajputana Investment and Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.23 0.06 --
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.23 0.06 --
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.13 0.10 0.01
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.18 0.12 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 -0.16 -0.06
Other Income 0.08 0.07 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 -0.09 0.02
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 -0.09 0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.00 -0.09 0.02
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 -0.09 0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 -0.09 0.02
Equity Share Capital 3.08 3.08 3.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -2.87 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.01 -2.87 0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -2.87 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.01 -2.87 0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Rajputana Inves #Rajputana Investment and Finance #Results
first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:11 am