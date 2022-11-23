Rajputana Inves Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 118.9% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Rajputana Inves shares closed at 18.15 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 32.97% returns over the last 12 months.