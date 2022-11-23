English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rajputana Inves Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajputana Investment and Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 118.9% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    Rajputana Inves shares closed at 18.15 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 32.97% returns over the last 12 months.

    Rajputana Investment and Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.230.06--
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.230.06--
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.100.01
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.120.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.08-0.16-0.06
    Other Income0.080.070.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.090.02
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.00-0.090.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.00-0.090.02
    Tax0.000.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.00-0.090.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.00-0.090.02
    Equity Share Capital3.083.083.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-2.870.05
    Diluted EPS-0.01-2.870.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-2.870.05
    Diluted EPS-0.01-2.870.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Rajputana Inves #Rajputana Investment and Finance #Results
    first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:11 am