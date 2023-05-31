Rajputana Inves Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2023 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 690.18% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 700% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Rajputana Inves EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2022.

Rajputana Inves shares closed at 18.40 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.96% returns over the last 12 months.