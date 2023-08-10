Rajputana Inves Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, up 774.65% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.57 0.26 0.06 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.57 0.26 0.06 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.60 0.01 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.43 -0.01 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.11 0.14 0.10 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.11 0.08 0.12 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.17 0.05 -0.16 Other Income 0.07 0.07 0.07 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.24 0.12 -0.09 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.24 0.12 -0.09 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.24 0.12 -0.09 Tax 0.06 0.03 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.18 0.10 -0.09 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.18 0.10 -0.09 Equity Share Capital 3.08 3.08 3.08 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.58 0.31 -2.87 Diluted EPS 0.58 0.31 -2.87 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.58 0.31 -2.87 Diluted EPS 0.58 0.31 -2.87 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited