Rajoo Engineers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.63 crore, down 9.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.63 crore in September 2022 down 9.12% from Rs. 37.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2022 down 30.57% from Rs. 3.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.04 crore in September 2022 down 27.99% from Rs. 5.61 crore in September 2021.

Rajoo Engineers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in September 2021.

Rajoo Engineers shares closed at 30.35 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.47% returns over the last 6 months and 28.33% over the last 12 months.