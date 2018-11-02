Rajoo Engineers Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 24.73 crore, down 7.73% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 24.73 crore in September 2018 down 7.73% from Rs. 26.80 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2018 down 57.76% from Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.14 crore in September 2018 down 30.07% from Rs. 4.49 crore in September 2017.

Rajoo Engineers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.36 in September 2017.

Rajoo Engineers shares closed at 29.75 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -50.50% returns over the last 6 months and -9.57% over the last 12 months.