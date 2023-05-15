Rajoo Engineers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.43 crore, up 19.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.43 crore in March 2023 up 19.18% from Rs. 59.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2023 down 34.75% from Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.06 crore in March 2023 down 28.11% from Rs. 9.82 crore in March 2022.

Rajoo Engineers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.15 in March 2022.

Rajoo Engineers shares closed at 37.42 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.21% returns over the last 6 months and 11.70% over the last 12 months.