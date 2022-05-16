Rajoo Engineers Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.93 crore, up 6.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.93 crore in March 2022 up 6.83% from Rs. 56.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2022 up 111.79% from Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.82 crore in March 2022 up 58.13% from Rs. 6.21 crore in March 2021.

Rajoo Engineers EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.55 in March 2021.

Rajoo Engineers shares closed at 32.00 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)