Rajoo Engineers Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 56.10 crore, up 116.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.10 crore in March 2021 up 116.5% from Rs. 25.91 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2021 up 2264.06% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.21 crore in March 2021 up 400.81% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2020.

Rajoo Engineers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2020.

Rajoo Engineers shares closed at 32.25 on June 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 104.24% returns over the last 6 months and 253.62% over the last 12 months.