Rajoo Engineers Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25.91 crore, down 30.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.91 crore in March 2020 down 30.86% from Rs. 37.48 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020 down 94.89% from Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2020 down 62.42% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2019.

Rajoo Engineers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.45 in March 2019.

Rajoo Engineers shares closed at 10.93 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 8.76% returns over the last 6 months and -37.36% over the last 12 months.