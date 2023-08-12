Rajoo Engineers Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.21 crore, up 73.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.21 crore in June 2023 up 73.35% from Rs. 18.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2023 up 227.55% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.15 crore in June 2023 up 120.74% from Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2022.

Rajoo Engineers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2022.

Rajoo Engineers shares closed at 54.01 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 91.87% returns over the last 6 months and 57.69% over the last 12 months.