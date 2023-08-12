English
    Rajoo Engineers Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.21 crore, up 73.35% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajoo Engineers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.21 crore in June 2023 up 73.35% from Rs. 18.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2023 up 227.55% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.15 crore in June 2023 up 120.74% from Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2022.

    Rajoo Engineers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2022.

    Rajoo Engineers shares closed at 54.01 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 91.87% returns over the last 6 months and 57.69% over the last 12 months.

    Rajoo Engineers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.2171.4318.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.2171.4318.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.1840.939.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.618.020.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.495.703.74
    Depreciation0.870.900.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.2410.303.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.055.59-0.25
    Other Income1.230.571.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.286.161.04
    Interest0.090.140.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.196.021.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.196.021.00
    Tax0.731.380.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.464.640.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.464.640.75
    Equity Share Capital6.156.156.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.400.750.12
    Diluted EPS0.400.750.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.400.750.12
    Diluted EPS0.400.750.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Rajoo Engineers #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

