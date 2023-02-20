Rajoo Engineers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.58 crore, down 13.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.58 crore in December 2022 down 13.79% from Rs. 42.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2022 down 29.86% from Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2022 down 33.62% from Rs. 5.74 crore in December 2021.