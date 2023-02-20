Rajoo Engineers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.58 crore, down 13.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.58 crore in December 2022 down 13.79% from Rs. 42.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2022 down 29.86% from Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2022 down 33.62% from Rs. 5.74 crore in December 2021.

Rajoo Engineers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2021.

Rajoo Engineers shares closed at 27.25 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.77% returns over the last 6 months and -15.90% over the last 12 months.