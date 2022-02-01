Rajoo Engineers Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 42.43 crore, up 0.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.43 crore in December 2021 up 0.63% from Rs. 42.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2021 down 0.43% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.74 crore in December 2021 up 0.53% from Rs. 5.71 crore in December 2020.

Rajoo Engineers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.54 in December 2020.

Rajoo Engineers shares closed at 36.65 on January 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.94% returns over the last 6 months and 79.66% over the last 12 months.