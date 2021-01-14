Rajoo Engineers Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 42.16 crore, up 57.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.16 crore in December 2020 up 57.18% from Rs. 26.82 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2020 up 436.24% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.71 crore in December 2020 up 157.21% from Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2019.

Rajoo Engineers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2019.

Rajoo Engineers shares closed at 21.25 on January 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 126.79% returns over the last 6 months and 86.73% over the last 12 months.