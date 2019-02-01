Rajoo Engineers Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 30.36 crore, down 35.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.36 crore in December 2018 down 35.36% from Rs. 46.97 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2018 down 50.1% from Rs. 6.90 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.29 crore in December 2018 down 36.59% from Rs. 9.92 crore in December 2017.

Rajoo Engineers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.12 in December 2017.

Rajoo Engineers shares closed at 29.75 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -26.00% returns over the last 6 months and -43.33% over the last 12 months.