Rajnish Wellnes Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.74 crore, up 12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.74 crore in September 2022 up 12% from Rs. 6.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 up 137.09% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 up 160.98% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.

Rajnish Wellnes EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in September 2021.

Rajnish Wellnes shares closed at 16.10 on October 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 70.19% returns over the last 6 months