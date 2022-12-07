English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rajnish Wellnes Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.74 crore, up 12% Y-o-Y

    December 07, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajnish Wellness are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.74 crore in September 2022 up 12% from Rs. 6.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 up 137.09% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 up 160.98% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.

    Rajnish Wellnes EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in September 2021.

    Rajnish Wellnes shares closed at 27.00 on December 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 124.81% returns over the last 6 months and 779.48% over the last 12 months.

    Rajnish Wellness
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.744.58
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations6.744.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.354.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.75-0.12
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost0.310.23
    Depreciation0.000.00
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses0.710.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.12-0.24
    Other Income0.131.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.251.20
    Interest0.040.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.211.20
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax0.211.20
    Tax0.050.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.160.90
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.160.90
    Equity Share Capital25.6210.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.35
    Diluted EPS----
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.35
    Diluted EPS----
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Personal Care #Rajnish Wellnes #Rajnish Wellness #Results
    first published: Dec 7, 2022 09:00 am