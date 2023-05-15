Rajnish Wellnes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore, up 106.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore in March 2023 up 106.26% from Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2023 down 548.11% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 down 187.91% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

Rajnish Wellnes shares closed at 13.86 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.45% returns over the last 6 months and 132.94% over the last 12 months.