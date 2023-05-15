English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rajnish Wellnes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore, up 106.26% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajnish Wellness are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore in March 2023 up 106.26% from Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2023 down 548.11% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 down 187.91% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

    Rajnish Wellnes shares closed at 13.86 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.45% returns over the last 6 months and 132.94% over the last 12 months.

    Rajnish Wellness
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.717.872.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.717.872.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.367.802.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.70-0.49-0.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.880.270.29
    Depreciation0.010.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.620.35-0.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.46-0.060.04
    Other Income0.650.570.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.810.510.91
    Interest0.180.010.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.990.500.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.990.500.69
    Tax0.170.13-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.160.380.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----0.44
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.160.380.26
    Equity Share Capital76.8538.4210.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----11.60
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.150.010.02
    Diluted EPS-0.150.01--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.150.010.02
    Diluted EPS-0.15----
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Personal Care #Rajnish Wellnes #Rajnish Wellness #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 01:35 pm