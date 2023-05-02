 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rajnish Wellnes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore, up 106.26% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajnish Wellness are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore in March 2023 up 106.26% from Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2023 down 548.11% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 down 187.91% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

Rajnish Wellness
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.71 7.87 2.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.71 7.87 2.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.36 7.80 2.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.70 -0.49 -0.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.88 0.27 0.29
Depreciation 0.01 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.62 0.35 -0.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.46 -0.06 0.04
Other Income 0.65 0.57 0.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.81 0.51 0.91
Interest 0.18 0.01 0.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.99 0.50 0.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.99 0.50 0.69
Tax 0.17 0.13 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.16 0.38 0.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.44
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.16 0.38 0.26
Equity Share Capital 76.85 38.42 10.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 11.60
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 0.01 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.15 0.01 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 0.01 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.15 -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited