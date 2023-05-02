Rajnish Wellnes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore, up 106.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajnish Wellness are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore in March 2023 up 106.26% from Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2023 down 548.11% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 down 187.91% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.
Rajnish Wellnes shares closed at 13.51 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 93.00% returns over the last 6 months and 263.17% over the last 12 months.
|
|Rajnish Wellness
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.71
|7.87
|2.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.71
|7.87
|2.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.36
|7.80
|2.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.70
|-0.49
|-0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.88
|0.27
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.62
|0.35
|-0.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.46
|-0.06
|0.04
|Other Income
|0.65
|0.57
|0.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.81
|0.51
|0.91
|Interest
|0.18
|0.01
|0.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.99
|0.50
|0.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.99
|0.50
|0.69
|Tax
|0.17
|0.13
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.16
|0.38
|0.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-0.44
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.16
|0.38
|0.26
|Equity Share Capital
|76.85
|38.42
|10.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|11.60
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.01
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.01
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.01
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited