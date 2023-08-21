Rajnish Wellnes Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.51 crore, up 85.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.51 crore in June 2023 up 85.75% from Rs. 4.58 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2023 down 39.07% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2023 down 27.5% from Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2022.

Rajnish Wellnes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2022.

Rajnish Wellnes shares closed at 13.47 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.92% returns over the last 6 months and 20.81% over the last 12 months.