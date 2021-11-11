Rajnandini Meta Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 258.96 crore, up 47.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 258.96 crore in September 2021 up 47.01% from Rs. 176.15 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.27 crore in September 2021 up 56.22% from Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.79 crore in September 2021 up 49.22% from Rs. 3.21 crore in September 2020.

Rajnandini Meta EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.06 in September 2020.

Rajnandini Meta shares closed at 163.65 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.35% returns over the last 6 months and 435.68% over the last 12 months.