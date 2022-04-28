Rajnandini Meta Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 326.69 crore, up 68.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 326.69 crore in March 2022 up 68.81% from Rs. 193.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2022 up 94.2% from Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.94 crore in March 2022 up 80.55% from Rs. 3.29 crore in March 2021.

Rajnandini Meta EPS has increased to Rs. 1.72 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.33 in March 2021.

Rajnandini Meta shares closed at 376.10 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 145.02% returns over the last 6 months and 321.40% over the last 12 months.