Rajnandini Meta Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 193.53 crore, up 560.17% Y-o-Y

June 23, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajnandini Metal are:

Net Sales at Rs 193.53 crore in March 2021 up 560.17% from Rs. 29.32 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2021 up 455.14% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.29 crore in March 2021 up 210.38% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2020.

Rajnandini Meta EPS has increased to Rs. 1.33 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2020.

Rajnandini Meta shares closed at 156.35 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 419.44% returns over the last 6 months

Rajnandini Metal
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations193.53210.43
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations193.53210.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials195.83200.43
Purchase of Traded Goods0.361.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.022.43
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost0.560.41
Depreciation0.270.26
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses1.852.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.683.35
Other Income0.340.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.023.69
Interest0.731.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.292.37
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax2.292.37
Tax0.650.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.641.83
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.641.83
Equity Share Capital12.2912.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.331.49
Diluted EPS1.331.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.331.49
Diluted EPS1.331.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Metals - Non Ferrous #Rajnandini Meta #Rajnandini Metal #Results
first published: Jun 23, 2021 09:00 am

