Rajnandini Meta Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 193.53 crore, up 560.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 193.53 crore in March 2021 up 560.17% from Rs. 29.32 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2021 up 455.14% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.29 crore in March 2021 up 210.38% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2020.

Rajnandini Meta EPS has increased to Rs. 1.33 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2020.

Rajnandini Meta shares closed at 156.35 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 419.44% returns over the last 6 months