Rajnandini Meta Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 260.86 crore, up 43.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 260.86 crore in June 2022 up 43.1% from Rs. 182.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2022 up 127.73% from Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.14 crore in June 2022 up 105.76% from Rs. 3.47 crore in June 2021.

Rajnandini Meta EPS has increased to Rs. 1.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.28 in June 2021.

Rajnandini Meta shares closed at 456.15 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 142.83% returns over the last 6 months and 198.14% over the last 12 months.