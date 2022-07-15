English
    Rajnandini Meta Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 260.86 crore, up 43.1% Y-o-Y

    July 15, 2022 / 11:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajnandini Metal are:

    Net Sales at Rs 260.86 crore in June 2022 up 43.1% from Rs. 182.30 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2022 up 127.73% from Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.14 crore in June 2022 up 105.76% from Rs. 3.47 crore in June 2021.

    Rajnandini Meta EPS has increased to Rs. 1.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.28 in June 2021.

    Rajnandini Meta shares closed at 456.15 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 142.83% returns over the last 6 months and 198.14% over the last 12 months.

    Rajnandini Metal
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations260.86326.69182.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations260.86326.69182.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials261.38313.46182.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods--4.204.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.51-5.77-11.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.331.490.53
    Depreciation0.260.370.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.817.642.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.595.312.85
    Other Income2.290.270.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.885.573.22
    Interest1.361.070.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.524.502.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.524.502.37
    Tax1.931.320.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.593.181.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.593.181.58
    Equity Share Capital18.4318.4312.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.941.721.28
    Diluted EPS1.941.721.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.941.721.28
    Diluted EPS1.941.721.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Rajnandini Meta #Rajnandini Metal #Results
    first published: Jul 15, 2022 11:11 pm
