Rajnandini Meta Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.55 crore, down 3.36% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajnandini Metal are:Net Sales at Rs 251.55 crore in December 2022 down 3.36% from Rs. 260.30 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2022 up 13.5% from Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.73 crore in December 2022 up 52.47% from Rs. 5.07 crore in December 2021.
Rajnandini Meta EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.62 in December 2021. Rajnandini Meta shares closed at 15.90 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -96.57% returns over the last 6 months and -92.00% over the last 12 months.
Rajnandini Metal
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations251.55181.06260.30
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations251.55181.06260.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials234.87157.34242.45
Purchase of Traded Goods----3.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.4212.962.84
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.411.391.10
Depreciation0.300.330.27
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.716.255.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.842.804.62
Other Income1.594.140.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.436.944.80
Interest2.221.810.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.215.133.83
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.215.133.83
Tax1.821.790.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.393.342.99
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.393.342.99
Equity Share Capital27.6527.6518.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.121.211.62
Diluted EPS0.121.211.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.121.211.62
Diluted EPS0.121.211.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

