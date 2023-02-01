Rajnandini Meta Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.55 crore, down 3.36% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajnandini Metal are:Net Sales at Rs 251.55 crore in December 2022 down 3.36% from Rs. 260.30 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2022 up 13.5% from Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.73 crore in December 2022 up 52.47% from Rs. 5.07 crore in December 2021.
Rajnandini Meta EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.62 in December 2021.
|Rajnandini Meta shares closed at 15.90 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -96.57% returns over the last 6 months and -92.00% over the last 12 months.
|Rajnandini Metal
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|251.55
|181.06
|260.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|251.55
|181.06
|260.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|234.87
|157.34
|242.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|3.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.42
|12.96
|2.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.41
|1.39
|1.10
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.33
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.71
|6.25
|5.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.84
|2.80
|4.62
|Other Income
|1.59
|4.14
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.43
|6.94
|4.80
|Interest
|2.22
|1.81
|0.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.21
|5.13
|3.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.21
|5.13
|3.83
|Tax
|1.82
|1.79
|0.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.39
|3.34
|2.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.39
|3.34
|2.99
|Equity Share Capital
|27.65
|27.65
|18.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.12
|1.21
|1.62
|Diluted EPS
|0.12
|1.21
|1.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.12
|1.21
|1.62
|Diluted EPS
|0.12
|1.21
|1.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited