Rajkumar Forge Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.23 crore, up 141.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.23 crore in March 2022 up 141.73% from Rs. 9.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2022 up 104.97% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2022 up 96.88% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2021.

Rajkumar Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2021.

Rajkumar Forge shares closed at 46.05 on May 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.05% returns over the last 6 months and 3.48% over the last 12 months.