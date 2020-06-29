Rajkumar Forge Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.47 crore, down 15.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.47 crore in March 2020 down 15.62% from Rs. 14.77 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2020 up 57.53% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2020 down 19.37% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2019.

Rajkumar Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2019.

Rajkumar Forge shares closed at 23.00 on June 25, 2020 (BSE)