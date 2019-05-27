Rajkumar Forge Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14.77 crore, up 40.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.77 crore in March 2019 up 40.32% from Rs. 10.53 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2019 up 32.47% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2019 up 100% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2018.

Rajkumar Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2018.

Rajkumar Forge shares closed at 30.85 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -43.55% returns over the last 6 months and -22.87% over the last 12 months.