 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Rajkumar Forge Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.46 crore, up 47.32% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajkumar Forge are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.46 crore in June 2022 up 47.32% from Rs. 13.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022 down 147.72% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 90.64% from Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2021.

Rajkumar Forge shares closed at 45.65 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.15% returns over the last 6 months and -23.85% over the last 12 months.

Rajkumar Forge
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.46 23.23 13.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.46 23.23 13.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.50 14.36 7.43
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.22 0.56 -0.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.08 1.18 1.06
Depreciation 0.41 0.41 0.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.01 5.12 3.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.33 1.62 1.26
Other Income 0.08 0.49 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.25 2.11 1.34
Interest 0.18 0.21 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.43 1.90 1.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.43 1.90 1.25
Tax 0.01 0.48 0.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.44 1.42 0.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.44 1.42 0.92
Equity Share Capital 10.94 10.94 10.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.40 1.29 0.84
Diluted EPS -0.40 1.29 0.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.40 1.29 0.84
Diluted EPS -0.40 1.29 0.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Rajkumar Forge #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.