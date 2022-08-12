Rajkumar Forge Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.46 crore, up 47.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajkumar Forge are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.46 crore in June 2022 up 47.32% from Rs. 13.21 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022 down 147.72% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 90.64% from Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2021.
Rajkumar Forge shares closed at 45.65 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.15% returns over the last 6 months and -23.85% over the last 12 months.
|
|Rajkumar Forge
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.46
|23.23
|13.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.46
|23.23
|13.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.50
|14.36
|7.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.22
|0.56
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.08
|1.18
|1.06
|Depreciation
|0.41
|0.41
|0.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.01
|5.12
|3.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|1.62
|1.26
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.49
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|2.11
|1.34
|Interest
|0.18
|0.21
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.43
|1.90
|1.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.43
|1.90
|1.25
|Tax
|0.01
|0.48
|0.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.44
|1.42
|0.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.44
|1.42
|0.92
|Equity Share Capital
|10.94
|10.94
|10.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|1.29
|0.84
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|1.29
|0.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|1.29
|0.84
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|1.29
|0.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited